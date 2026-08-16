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Residential properties for sale in Omegna, Italy

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apartments
3
4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
ISM-060417-18. Престижная квартира в городе Оменья на озере ОртаОменья, в историческом центр…
$328,216
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
ISM-060417-19. Квартира с видом на озеро в городе ОменьяВ жилом районе над озером Орта в го…
$275,467
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
ISM-060417-17. Апартаменты с видом на красивое озеро - ОртаОменья, в тихом жилом районе пред…
$293,050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 10 bedrooms in Omegna, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Omegna, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent 1st line villa on Orta Lake close to ski areas, Milano, Maggiore and Como lakes!…
$5,76M
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