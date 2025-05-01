Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Varese, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cerro, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
$2,21M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space.…
$2,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Angera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Angera, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore. …
$2,26M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lavena, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lavena, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
$781,179
Properties features in Varese, Italy

