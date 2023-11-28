Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Varese

Residential properties for sale in Varese, Italy

Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
11
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
8
Casciago
3
Laveno-Mombello
3
Luino
3
41 property total found
Villa Villa in Angera, Italy
Villa Villa
Angera, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-061119-3. Прекрасная вилла либерти на озере МаджореВ центре города Анджера, где замок изв…
€2,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 500 m²
VB-061119-1. Классическая вилла в стиле либертиЛуино прекрасный город, в церквях дают извест…
€4,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
VB-061119. Прекрасная вилла в стиле либерти с видом на озероВилла в Луино, прямо на границе …
€4,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Gavirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gavirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-061119-2. Прекрасная вилла в стиле шале700 м2 дом,  20.000 парк с бассейном и теннисным к…
€4,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
PL-171019-4. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на…
€2,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 702 m²
FP-T998. Недвижимость на первой линии озера в ЛеджуноНедвижимость на первой линии озера в Ле…
€2,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa in Angera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Angera, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 335 m²
FP-T725. Престижная вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро МаджореНа холмах Дормеллетто, в неско…
€860,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
VB-65757. Элегантная вилла в Испре на озере МаджореЭлегантная вилла с колоннами постройки 19…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Golasecca, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Golasecca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
FP-T974. Историческая вилла 1890 года постройкиНа берегах реки Тичино, в Голасекка, историче…
€950,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Besozzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Besozzo, Italy
Rooms 5
VB-270118. Современная вилла в стиле модерн в БезоццоОчень современная вилла в стиле модерн …
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
€2,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 487 m²
FP-T634. Большое владение в городе Леджуно. Озеро МаджореБольшое владение, состоящее из стар…
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 room apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
€210,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment in Monate, Italy
2 room apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
PL-PR_A06. Апартаменты в жилом комплексе класса люкс Выставлена на продажу уютная квартира в…
€175,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Travedona Monate, Italy
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
€210,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Biumo Superiore, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Biumo Superiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
PO-110317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Ломбардия » ВарезеДом 3- этажный + 1 цокольный этаж (…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Poppino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
€8,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-14657. Красивая современная вилла на озере Маджоре в МонваллеКрасивая современная вилла н…
€2,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
FP-T730. Современная вилла с уникальным видом на озеро МаджореСовременная вилла с уникальным…
€1,15M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa in Ronchiano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Ronchiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 205 m²
FP-T458. Частный дом в Порто Вальтравалья, Озеро МаджореНа ломбардийской стороне озера Маджо…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
1 room apartment
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
PL-PR_A30. Озеро Маджоре. Лавено-Момбелло. Грациозная двухкомнатная квартира 55 кв.м. в прек…
€148,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment in Monvalle, Italy
1 room apartment
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 170 m²
FP-T371. Квартира в городке Леджуно. Озеро МаджореВ Леджуно, на восточной стороне озера Мадж…
€500,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
€5,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
VB-3242. Вилла в стиле Шале на озере МаджореВилла в стиле Шале находится в Испре в парке Qua…
€1,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Ponte, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-57989. Вилла по проекту архитектора Качча ДоминиониПрекрасная вилла на первой линии озера…
€4,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 650 m²
VB-769467. Роскошный дом на берегу озера Маджоре Роскошный дом на первой линии озера Маджоре…
€3,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
FP-T912. Историческая вилла, на берегу озера МаджореЗамок в Стрезе, с парком площадью 12.000…
€2,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
VB-34556. Роскошная вилла в Рено на озере МаджореРоскошная вилла в Рено на озере Маджоре Пло…
€10,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-14657. Эксклюзивная вилла в МонваллеВилла на первой линии на озере Маджоре в Монвале. Вил…
€2,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 room apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
€390,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru

Property types in Varese

apartments
houses

Properties features in Varese, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
