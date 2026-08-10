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Residential properties for sale in Varese, Italy

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Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
6
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
4
Laveno Mombello
3
21 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
$6,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
FP-T917. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на бер…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangiano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangiano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 702 m²
FP-T998. Недвижимость на первой линии озера в ЛеджуноНедвижимость на первой линии озера в Ле…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ponte, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 359 m²
FP-T731. Вилла на холме Лавено МомбеллоНа первом холме Лавено Момбелло, в нескольких минут о…
$1,15M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
FP-T730. Современная вилла с уникальным видом на озеро МаджореСовременная вилла с уникальным…
$1,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
$246,162
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Golasecca, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golasecca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
FP-T974. Историческая вилла 1890 года постройкиНа берегах реки Тичино, в Голасекка, историче…
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germignaga, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germignaga, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-1609-4. The cozy house is not far from Lake Como.Detached houses in Appiano GentileIn App…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Leggiuno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 170 m²
FP-T371. Квартира в городке Леджуно. Озеро МаджореВ Леджуно, на восточной стороне озера Мадж…
$586,100
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Varese, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Varese, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant Villa in the Green Heart of La Pinetina near Golf Club and Inter Training Center Ap…
Price on request
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 487 m²
FP-T634. Большое владение в городе Леджуно. Озеро МаджореБольшое владение, состоящее из стар…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
PL-171019-4. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Monate, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$246,162
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Biumo Superiore, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Biumo Superiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
PO-110317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Ломбардия » ВарезеДом 3- этажный + 1 цокольный этаж (…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 room apartment in Brusimpiano, Italy
3 room apartment
Brusimpiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Apartment with independent entrance of about 50 square meters on the first floor. Completely…
$98,823
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Laveno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Laveno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Porto Valtravaglia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Porto Valtravaglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 205 m²
FP-T458. Частный дом в Порто Вальтравалья, Озеро МаджореНа ломбардийской стороне озера Маджо…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Abbazia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Abbazia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
FP-T645. В Сесто-Календе продается пентхаус с высококачественной отделкойВ Сесто-Календе, в …
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Motte, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Motte, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
FP-T912. Историческая вилла, на берегу озера МаджореЗамок в Стрезе, с парком площадью 12.000…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Properties features in Varese, Italy

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