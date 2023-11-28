Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Varese, Italy

34 properties total found
Villa Villa in Angera, Italy
Villa Villa
Angera, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-061119-3. Прекрасная вилла либерти на озере МаджореВ центре города Анджера, где замок изв…
€2,80M
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 500 m²
VB-061119-1. Классическая вилла в стиле либертиЛуино прекрасный город, в церквях дают извест…
€4,00M
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
VB-061119. Прекрасная вилла в стиле либерти с видом на озероВилла в Луино, прямо на границе …
€4,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Gavirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gavirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-061119-2. Прекрасная вилла в стиле шале700 м2 дом,  20.000 парк с бассейном и теннисным к…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
PL-171019-4. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на…
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 702 m²
FP-T998. Недвижимость на первой линии озера в ЛеджуноНедвижимость на первой линии озера в Ле…
€2,50M
Villa 2 room villa in Angera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Angera, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 335 m²
FP-T725. Престижная вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро МаджореНа холмах Дормеллетто, в неско…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
VB-65757. Элегантная вилла в Испре на озере МаджореЭлегантная вилла с колоннами постройки 19…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Golasecca, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Golasecca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
FP-T974. Историческая вилла 1890 года постройкиНа берегах реки Тичино, в Голасекка, историче…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Besozzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Besozzo, Italy
Rooms 5
VB-270118. Современная вилла в стиле модерн в БезоццоОчень современная вилла в стиле модерн …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 487 m²
FP-T634. Большое владение в городе Леджуно. Озеро МаджореБольшое владение, состоящее из стар…
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa in Biumo Superiore, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Biumo Superiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
PO-110317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Ломбардия » ВарезеДом 3- этажный + 1 цокольный этаж (…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Poppino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
€8,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-14657. Красивая современная вилла на озере Маджоре в МонваллеКрасивая современная вилла н…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
FP-T730. Современная вилла с уникальным видом на озеро МаджореСовременная вилла с уникальным…
€1,15M
Villa 2 room villa in Ronchiano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Ronchiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 205 m²
FP-T458. Частный дом в Порто Вальтравалья, Озеро МаджореНа ломбардийской стороне озера Маджо…
€330,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
€5,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
VB-3242. Вилла в стиле Шале на озере МаджореВилла в стиле Шале находится в Испре в парке Qua…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Ponte, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-57989. Вилла по проекту архитектора Качча ДоминиониПрекрасная вилла на первой линии озера…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
VB-34556. Роскошная вилла в Рено на озере МаджореРоскошная вилла в Рено на озере Маджоре Пло…
€10,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
FP-T912. Историческая вилла, на берегу озера МаджореЗамок в Стрезе, с парком площадью 12.000…
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 650 m²
VB-769467. Роскошный дом на берегу озера Маджоре Роскошный дом на первой линии озера Маджоре…
€3,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-14657. Эксклюзивная вилла в МонваллеВилла на первой линии на озере Маджоре в Монвале. Вил…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
FP-T917. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на бер…
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Ponte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
FP-T731. Вилла на холме Лавено МомбеллоНа первом холме Лавено Момбелло, в нескольких минут о…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa in Brebbia Superiore, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Brebbia Superiore, Italy
Rooms 4
VB-211217-1. Современная вилла на озере МаджореСовременная вилла в стиле модерн в Безоццо В…
€1,70M
Villa 6 room villa in Casciago, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Casciago, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
In Laveno-Mombello, in the vicinity of Varese, a luxury villa with a view of Lake Maggiore i…
€1,82M
Villa Villa in Casciago, Italy
Villa Villa
Casciago, Italy
Area 1 150 m²
In Varese, at the top of the enchanting village of Velate, we offer for sale a stately villa…
€4,20M
Villa Villa in Casciago, Italy
Villa Villa
Casciago, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
3-storey villa of 1.500 m2 built in the beginning of 1900, consisting of a main house of 1.0…
€3,10M
