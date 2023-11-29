Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Terni, Italy

Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 8 686 m²
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 4 300 m²
Building lot of 4,300 square meters for craft purposes Adjacent provincial road
Price on request
