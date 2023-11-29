Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Teramo

Residential properties for sale in Teramo, Italy

Tortoreto
12
Giulianova
10
Alba Adriatica
9
Pineto
5
Silvi
5
Martinsicuro
4
60 properties total found
5 room apartment in Controguerra, Italy
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Colonnella, Italy
House
Colonnella, Italy
Area 200 000 m²
Land in tourist accommodation vocation in part parceled mixed-use housing with a beautiful v…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-4. Квартира в Альба АдриатикаКвартира на продажу в Альба Адриатика в готовом состо…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-5. Квартира в Торторето-ЛидоКвартира для продажи в Торторето-Лидо всего в 400 метр…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
ЕС-141019-2. Мансардная квартира в Альба-АдриатикеМансардная квартира в Альба-Адриатике. рас…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Corropoli, Italy
2 room apartment
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
ЕС-141019-3. Квартира в недавно построенном доме в г. КоррополиКвартира для продажи в недавн…
€107,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
ЕС-141019-1. Просторный апартамент площадью 120 кв.м.В живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
ЕС-141019. Апартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 250м от моряАпартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 2…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Campli, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Campli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
EC-290119. Город Кампли, дом площадью 70 кв.мГород Кампли, предлагается на продажу дом площа…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Pineto, Italy
3 room apartment
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
РО-111016. Новая квартира в элитном комплексе в 5 минутах от моря в ПинеттоНовая квартира в …
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
EC-. Аренда просторного апартамента площадью 120 кв.мВ живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
2 room apartment
Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
EC-153. Апартамент с видом на море в городе Розето Дель Абруцци Предлагаем великолепный апар…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
2 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BG-EI2364U. Квартира на продажу, мансарда с панорамным видомМансарда с панорамным видом, сос…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Pianura Vomano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pianura Vomano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
IT-040718. Квартира в Сильви Марина. АбруццоВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 2 этаже в СИЛВИ М…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
1 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
IT-. Меблированная двухкомнатная квартира-Город Giulianova на мореГород Giulianova на море …
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
3 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
IT-. Продается квартира 114 кв.м. на втором этаже в небольшом комплексе Продается квартира 1…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
IT-161116-1. Апартаменты в Сильви Маринаю. ТерамоТерамо, Силви-Марина, В 50 метрах от моря п…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-181219-7. Вилла с прекрасным видом на мореВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км…
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Colonnella, Italy
1 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
EC-291019. Апартамент в городе Альба-АдриатикаАпартамент находится в городе Альба Адриатика,…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Property types in Teramo

apartments
houses

Properties features in Teramo, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir