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Residential properties for sale in Teramo, Italy

;
Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata
18
Giulianova
8
Tortoreto
8
Pineto
4
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33 properties total found
5 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
5 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
90m2 apartment 100m from the sea in a condominium of 4 units. First floor with two bedrooms,…
$127,889
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
$820,540
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
$257,884
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
$843,984
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-23. Элитный апартамент в г. Торторето Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторето, на пе…
$586,100
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
EC-181219-7. Вилла с прекрасным видом на мореВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км…
$386,826
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House in Tortoreto, Italy
House
Tortoreto, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
Building plot of 1,500 square meters facing the road and about 1 km from the Adriatic state road
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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House in Colonnella, Italy
House
Colonnella, Italy
Area 200 000 m²
Land in tourist accommodation vocation in part parceled mixed-use housing with a beautiful v…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
$269,606
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-181219. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла с прекрасн…
$386,826
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
$322,355
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Atri, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Atri, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
$350,488
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mosciano SantAngelo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mosciano SantAngelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу часть виллы (таунхаус дуплекс)В самом престижном районе города Дж…
$644,710
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
$386,826
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House in Scapriano, Italy
House
Scapriano, Italy
Area 2 300 m²
Building plot in a residential area in a panoramic position feasible Volume mc 2200 housing …
$186,020
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
$527,490
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
$1,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляжа и в не…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Pineto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
РО-111016. Новая квартира в элитном комплексе в 5 минутах от моря в ПинеттоНовая квартира в …
$316,494
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
EC-130218. Вилла в городе Пинето. Абруццо. ИталияПредлагаем на продажу дом в городе Пинето, …
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
$574,378
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
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