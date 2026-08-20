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Apartments for sale in Teramo, Italy

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Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata
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6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-23. Элитный апартамент в г. Торторето Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторето, на пе…
$586,100
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Pineto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
РО-111016. Новая квартира в элитном комплексе в 5 минутах от моря в ПинеттоНовая квартира в …
$316,494
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
$269,606
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
$574,378
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
5 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
90m2 apartment 100m from the sea in a condominium of 4 units. First floor with two bedrooms,…
$127,889
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5 room apartment in Controguerra, Italy
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
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Property types in Teramo

3 BHK

Properties features in Teramo, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
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