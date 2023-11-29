Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Teramo, Italy

5 room apartment in Controguerra, Italy
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Corropoli, Italy
2 room apartment
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
ЕС-141019-3. Квартира в недавно построенном доме в г. КоррополиКвартира для продажи в недавн…
€107,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
ЕС-141019-2. Мансардная квартира в Альба-АдриатикеМансардная квартира в Альба-Адриатике. рас…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-4. Квартира в Альба АдриатикаКвартира на продажу в Альба Адриатика в готовом состо…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-5. Квартира в Торторето-ЛидоКвартира для продажи в Торторето-Лидо всего в 400 метр…
€115,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
ЕС-141019. Апартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 250м от моряАпартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 2…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
ЕС-141019-1. Просторный апартамент площадью 120 кв.м.В живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
3 room apartment in Pineto, Italy
3 room apartment
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
РО-111016. Новая квартира в элитном комплексе в 5 минутах от моря в ПинеттоНовая квартира в …
€270,000
2 room apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
€230,000
3 room apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
€490,000
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
EC-. Аренда просторного апартамента площадью 120 кв.мВ живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
2 room apartment in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
2 room apartment
Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
EC-153. Апартамент с видом на море в городе Розето Дель Абруцци Предлагаем великолепный апар…
€200,000
2 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
2 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BG-EI2364U. Квартира на продажу, мансарда с панорамным видомМансарда с панорамным видом, сос…
€99,000
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
IT-040718. Квартира в Сильви Марина. АбруццоВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 2 этаже в СИЛВИ М…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
1 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
IT-. Меблированная двухкомнатная квартира-Город Giulianova на мореГород Giulianova на море …
€100,000
3 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
3 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
IT-. Продается квартира 114 кв.м. на втором этаже в небольшом комплексе Продается квартира 1…
€115,000
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
IT-161116-1. Апартаменты в Сильви Маринаю. ТерамоТерамо, Силви-Марина, В 50 метрах от моря п…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Colonnella, Italy
1 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
EC-291019. Апартамент в городе Альба-АдриатикаАпартамент находится в городе Альба Адриатика,…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
EC-051117. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. АЛЬБА АДРИАТИКА, В 400 М ОТ МОРЯКвартира на продажу в г. Альба-Ад…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Giulianova, Italy
2 room apartment
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
ЕС-291019-5. Апартамент в городе Торторето-ЛидоАпартамент находиться в недавно построенном к…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
EC-051117-2. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. АЛЬБА АДРИАТИКА, В 400 М ОТ МОРЯМансарда на продажу в г. Альба-…
€95,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
ЕС-291019-6. Апартамент на продажу в городе Альба Адриатика всего в 350 метрах от моряАпарта…
€165,000
2 room apartment in Pineto, Italy
2 room apartment
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
EC-126. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. ПИНЕТОПинето комплекс Посейдон. Квартира 2010 года , 57 кв м, террас…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
EC-051117-3. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. АЛЬБА АДРИАТИКА, В 200 М ОТ МОРЯКвартира на продажу в г. Альба-…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
EC-051117-4. АПАРТАМЕНТ В ЭЛЕГАНТНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ В Г. ТОРТОРЕТОПредлагаемая квартира находится…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
EC-38. Продано! Апартаменты в Торторето Лидо всего 350м от моря Предлагаемая квартира находи…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
EC-49. Апартамент в элегантном комплексе в г. ТорторетоПредлагаемая квартира находится в Тор…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
ЕС-291019-3. Апартамент в продажу в городе Вилла РозаАпартамент в продажу в городе Вилла Роз…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
ЕС-291019-1. Апартамент в продаже в городе Альба-АдриатикаАпартамент в продаже в городе Альб…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Villa Rosa, Italy
2 room apartment
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
ЕС-291019-2. Апартамент на продажу в городе Вилла Роза всего в 50 метрах от моряАпартамент н…
€125,000
Properties features in Teramo, Italy

