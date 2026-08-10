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Residential properties for sale in Savona, Italy

;
Alassio
34
Varazze
3
55 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
DH-783. Квартира Алассио Италия 200м2Алассио, престижный и эксклюзивный район, предлагаем ва…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
$4,60M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Noli, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Noli, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
In Noli, one of the most beautiful seaside areas of Italy, we offer a spacious one-bedroom a…
$389,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
KK-280416-11. А партаменты в новой резиденции. Порт ВараццеНедавно сданная в эксплуатацию ре…
$890,872
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-280416-10. Аппартаменты аттико в ВараццеАпартаменты двухуровневые 150квм + соляриум личны…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
KK-V10. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Марина-ди-АндораВилла независимая с 3х сторон (…
$1,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
AS-TF-65. 3-х комнатные апартаменты в двух шагах от моря в АлассиоВ историческом центре горо…
$1,88M
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
AL-97. Престижные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПрестижные апартаменты на море, в гор…
$1,85M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Garlenda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Garlenda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KK-280416-4. Новая вилла в Гарленда Гольф клубеВилла в 250квм + 100квм цокольного уровня (га…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
AS-BAHF-22. Апартаменты-мансарда в зоне Порта АлассиоВ Алассио, в зоне Порта предлагаем удив…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
KK-070715-5. Престижная вилла класса люкс в резиденциальной зоне Андоры (Лигурия) ПинамареПр…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
LH-4T01. Новые квартиры/апартаменты с видом на море в Алассио, Лигурия, ИталияВ тихом, уютно…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Savona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Savona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
AL-147. Историческая вилла в СавонеИсторическая вилла в Империи, памятник искусства, общей п…
$2,46M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
$2,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Finale Ligure, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finale Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 430 m²
KK-1265-Ian. Великолепная вилла класса люксВеликолепная вилла класса люкс постройки конца 90…
$5,09M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
DH-782. Квартира Алассио ИталияКвартира расположена в самом центре Алассио, в старинном пала…
$644,710
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Apartment in Alassio, Italy
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
Area 45 m²
KK-170220-3. Новый стильный комплекс в АлассиоВарианты квартир  от 235,000 за 45квм - все с …
$275,467
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
KK-A-AL27. Апартаменты в Алассио рядом с пляжемАпартаменты (не новые - нужен косметический …
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
KK-E&VW-0237QZ. Апартаменты в резиденциальном престижном новом комплексеВ резиденциальном пр…
$914,316
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
$726,764
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
KK-280416-9. Двухуровневые апартаменты в ВараццеВ Варацце новый дом почти с полной отделкой …
$820,540
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
DH-965. Квартира Алассио ИталияСрочная продажа пентхауса в Алассио, на проспекте Hanbury. П…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa
Bergeggi, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-A1663. Трехуровневая вилла в Берджеджи 270м2Вилла 270квм на 3х уровнях в Берджеджи. Новая…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Calvisio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Calvisio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
AL-118. Резиденция из 2 апартаментов в престижном Финале ЛигуреФинале Лигуре можно назвать м…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
AS-VAH-180. Вилла в Лоано с видом на мореВилла находится в городе Лоано, на возвышенном мест…
$1,82M
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Property types in Savona

apartments
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Properties features in Savona, Italy

with Garden
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