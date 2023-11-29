UAE
53 properties total found
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Savona
Residential properties for sale in Savona, Italy
Alassio
32
Varazze
4
Clear all
53 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Loano, Italy
45 m²
KK-170220-1. Новая резиденция с бассейнами в Лигурии, ЛоаноПредставьте себе большое простран…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
200 m²
DH-783. Квартира Алассио Италия 200м2Алассио, престижный и эксклюзивный район, предлагаем ва…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
150 m²
DH-966. Квартира Алассио Италия 300м2Алассио пентхаус в старинном здании в уникальном положе…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
5
350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
180 m²
DH-351. Квартира Алассио Италия 180м2Пентхаус после ремонта, имеет роскошный 2-х этажный сол…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
100 m²
DH-782. Квартира Алассио ИталияКвартира расположена в самом центре Алассио, в старинном пала…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3
110 m²
DH-785. Квартира Алассио Италия 220м2Пентхаус расположен в центре города, 110 кв.м, отличный…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
5
170 m²
DH-965. Квартира Алассио ИталияСрочная продажа пентхауса в Алассио, на проспекте Hanbury. П…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Borghetto Santo Spirito, Italy
45 m²
KK-170220-2. Лигурия, новый строяшийся комплекс в Боргетто-Санто-Спирито в 50 м от пляжаВари…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
45 m²
KK-170220-3. Новый стильный комплекс в АлассиоВарианты квартир от 235,000 за 45квм - все с …
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4
250 m²
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Varazze, Italy
3
127 m²
KK-280416-9. Двухуровневые апартаменты в ВараццеВ Варацце новый дом почти с полной отделкой …
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Savona, Italy
6
2 000 m²
AL-147. Историческая вилла в СавонеИсторическая вилла в Империи, памятник искусства, общей п…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3
80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3
AL-97. Престижные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПрестижные апартаменты на море, в гор…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
150 m²
AL-100. Шикарный пентхаус с панорамным видом на море в АлассиоШикарный пентхаус в Алассио, н…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
5
320 m²
AL-103. Апартаменты на двух уровнях в АлассиоАпартаменты в городе Алассио, находятся на двух…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Bergeggi, Italy
5
AL-116. Уникальная вилла класса "Премиум" в городе Берджеджи Уникальная вилла класса "Премиу…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
5 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
6
400 m²
AL-104. Большой пентхаус в Алассио с видом на мореПродается большой шикарный пенхаус в курор…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3
80 m²
AL-95. Пентхаус с большой терассой и видом на море в АлассиоПентхаус в историческом центре к…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Finale Ligure, Italy
5
400 m²
AL-118. Резиденция из 2 апартаментов в престижном Финале ЛигуреФинале Лигуре можно назвать м…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Garlenda, Italy
4
450 m²
AS-VM-9. Вилла в непосредственной близости к Гольф-Клубу ГарлендыЭта великолепная вилла нахо…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
140 m²
AS-PAH-39. Апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПредлагаем апартаменты после полного ремонта…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3
97 m²
AS-TF-65. 3-х комнатные апартаменты в двух шагах от моря в АлассиоВ историческом центре горо…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
130 m²
AS-PM-222. Апартаменты в колониальном стиле в АлассиоЭта элегантная квартира находится в пре…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
2
70 m²
AS-BAHF-22. Апартаменты-мансарда в зоне Порта АлассиоВ Алассио, в зоне Порта предлагаем удив…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Loano, Italy
4
270 m²
AS-VAH-180. Вилла в Лоано с видом на мореВилла находится в городе Лоано, на возвышенном мест…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3
70 m²
AS-PAH-181. Пентхаусы в центре АлассиоВ западной зоне Алассио, рядом с Отелем “Спиаджа” пред…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Andora, Italy
3
160 m²
AS-VA-241. Вилла на холмах города АндораВилла на трёх уровнях с бассейном, захватывающим вид…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
