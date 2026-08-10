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Apartments for sale in Savona, Italy

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Alassio
24
Varazze
3
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30 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
DH-783. Квартира Алассио Италия 200м2Алассио, престижный и эксклюзивный район, предлагаем ва…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Noli, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Noli, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
In Noli, one of the most beautiful seaside areas of Italy, we offer a spacious one-bedroom a…
$389,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
KK-280416-11. А партаменты в новой резиденции. Порт ВараццеНедавно сданная в эксплуатацию ре…
$890,872
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-280416-10. Аппартаменты аттико в ВараццеАпартаменты двухуровневые 150квм + соляриум личны…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
AS-TF-65. 3-х комнатные апартаменты в двух шагах от моря в АлассиоВ историческом центре горо…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
AL-97. Престижные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПрестижные апартаменты на море, в гор…
$1,85M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
AS-BAHF-22. Апартаменты-мансарда в зоне Порта АлассиоВ Алассио, в зоне Порта предлагаем удив…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
LH-4T01. Новые квартиры/апартаменты с видом на море в Алассио, Лигурия, ИталияВ тихом, уютно…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
DH-782. Квартира Алассио ИталияКвартира расположена в самом центре Алассио, в старинном пала…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Alassio, Italy
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
Area 45 m²
KK-170220-3. Новый стильный комплекс в АлассиоВарианты квартир  от 235,000 за 45квм - все с …
$275,467
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
KK-A-AL27. Апартаменты в Алассио рядом с пляжемАпартаменты (не новые - нужен косметический …
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
KK-E&VW-0237QZ. Апартаменты в резиденциальном престижном новом комплексеВ резиденциальном пр…
$914,316
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
KK-280416-9. Двухуровневые апартаменты в ВараццеВ Варацце новый дом почти с полной отделкой …
$820,540
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
DH-965. Квартира Алассио ИталияСрочная продажа пентхауса в Алассио, на проспекте Hanbury. П…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Calvisio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Calvisio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
AL-118. Резиденция из 2 апартаментов в престижном Финале ЛигуреФинале Лигуре можно назвать м…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
DH-966. Квартира Алассио Италия 300м2Алассио пентхаус в старинном здании в уникальном положе…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
AS-PAH-39. Апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПредлагаем апартаменты после полного ремонта…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
AS-PM-222. Апартаменты в колониальном стиле в АлассиоЭта элегантная квартира находится в пре…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
AS-PAH-181. Пентхаусы в центре АлассиоВ западной зоне Алассио, рядом с Отелем “Спиаджа” пред…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-95. Пентхаус с большой терассой и видом на море в АлассиоПентхаус в историческом центре к…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
AL-100. Шикарный пентхаус с панорамным видом на море в АлассиоШикарный пентхаус в Алассио, н…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
KK-T-AL19. Дизайнерская квартира с красивым видом на мореВ красивом только что полностью рек…
$1,15M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
DH-351. Квартира Алассио Италия 180м2Пентхаус после ремонта, имеет роскошный 2-х этажный сол…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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5 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
AL-104. Большой пентхаус в Алассио с видом на мореПродается большой шикарный пенхаус в курор…
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
DH-785. Квартира Алассио Италия 220м2Пентхаус расположен в центре города, 110 кв.м, отличный…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Laigueglia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Laigueglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
AL-101. Пентхаус в городе Лайгуэлья Пентхаус на последнем этаже, с панорамным видом на море …
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
AL-103. Апартаменты на двух уровнях в АлассиоАпартаменты в городе Алассио, находятся на двух…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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5 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3
Apartment in the heart of Alassio, a stone's throw from the beach, located in a historic hou…
$1,45M
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Property types in Savona

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Savona, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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