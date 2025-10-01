Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
61
Bordighera
31
Alassio
24
Imperia
6
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Townhouse 8 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
$492,917
Leave a request
Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 1 247 m²
Investment Opportunity – Forte dei Marmi An exclusive opportunity on one of Italy's most pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
$176,042
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 14 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 450 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
House 11 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 11 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
$187,778
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cavalese, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cavalese, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Remax
Languages
English, Русский
Century 21Century 21
Villa 14 rooms in Bevagna, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Bevagna, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
GH-DV3013. Пентхаус в отреставрированном дворце в центреЭтот великолепный отреставрированны…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Located in the coveted hills of Garda, Ai Beati, and only 5 minutes from the dynamic city ce…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pula, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pula, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Is Molas Resort - a luxury golf and spa complex with excellent infrastructure, offers for sa…
$2,15M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
$5,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Piombino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Piombino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
KK-M73. Вилла XV века постройки в Пьомбино800 кв.м площадь и 800 сада - личная зона спуска к…
$3,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Liguria

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go