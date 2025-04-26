Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Como, Italy

10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
MV-1609-3. An amazing villa on the embankment with a pool and a landfill for yachts, surroun…
$9,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
MV-1609-1. A charming suburban villa with stables and a large park. Square 700 sq.m. The are…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Argegno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 890 m²
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$13,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
$11,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
$4,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строите…
$540,552
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
MV-1609-2. The magnificent historical villa in Blebio.   The magnificent historical villa …
$8,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

