Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Calabria, Italy

Tropea
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$332,898
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas. …
$1,69M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$225,581
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
$186,197
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
$394,963
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
$337,412
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and hav…
$226,822
Leave a request

Properties features in Calabria, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go