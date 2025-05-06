Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Calabria, Italy

13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
$361,109
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$332,898
Villa 5 bedrooms in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas. …
$1,69M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
$1,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
* Seven magnificent villas on the slopes of Zambron, 500m from the sea * Located on the Coas…
$245,609
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is located in the most beauti…
$371,143
Villa 11 bedrooms in Ricadi, Italy
Villa 11 bedrooms
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
$789,927
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$225,581
Villa 4 bedrooms in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
$524,737
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
$394,963
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
$485,241
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
$337,412
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and hav…
$226,822
