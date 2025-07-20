Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Brescia, Italy

Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
49
Desenzano del Garda
46
Lonato del Garda
18
Salo
16
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
$522,123
Villa 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
$414,132
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 475 m²
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
$871,858
Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 317 m²
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
gh-dv3780. Townhaus in an exclusive residence in the desentitsano. on the green hills surr…
$544,299
