  2. Israel
  3. Mate Yehuda Regional Council
  Residential quarter Terrain a vendre dans un emplacement ideal

Residential quarter Terrain a vendre dans un emplacement ideal

Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
$3,14M
ID: 33587
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Mate Yehuda Regional Council

About the complex

A rare opportunity to acquire building land in the popular enclave of Motza Illit. Located in a quiet and private impasse, close to Highway 7, this exceptional plot offers breathtaking pastoral views overlooking Hadassah Ein Kerem. The property extends over approximately 1,483 m2, with approved building rights of up to 480 m2, offering an ideal canvas for a custom residence. Motza Illit is a picturesque rural-suburban haven located on the municipal border of Jerusalem, evoking the charm of a village in the early 20th century while enjoying the proximity to the capital. The region is distinguished by its serene atmosphere, fresh mountain air and dramatic landscapes of Jerusalem. The characteristic stone houses, green surroundings and spectacular panoramas blend harmoniously with a professional and demanding community, making Motza an exclusive and highly prized address. The dynamic local community brings together all generations and enriches cultural events, festivals and celebrations throughout the year. Residents benefit from quality educational facilities, active youth movement, library, synagogue and community centres. In addition, nearby amenities include shopping malls, luxury hotels and some of Israel's leading medical establishments, ensuring both tranquility and convenience in a prestigious location. Photo Credit: Hagai Agmon-Snir

Location on the map

Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
