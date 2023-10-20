Residential quarter Terrain a vendre dans un emplacement ideal

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A rare opportunity to acquire building land in the popular enclave of Motza Illit. Located in a quiet and private impasse, close to Highway 7, this exceptional plot offers breathtaking pastoral views overlooking Hadassah Ein Kerem. The property extends over approximately 1,483 m2, with approved building rights of up to 480 m2, offering an ideal canvas for a custom residence.
Motza Illit is a picturesque rural-suburban haven located on the municipal border of Jerusalem, evoking the charm of a village in the early 20th century while enjoying the proximity to the capital. The region is distinguished by its serene atmosphere, fresh mountain air and dramatic landscapes of Jerusalem. The characteristic stone houses, green surroundings and spectacular panoramas blend harmoniously with a professional and demanding community, making Motza an exclusive and highly prized address.
The dynamic local community brings together all generations and enriches cultural events, festivals and celebrations throughout the year. Residents benefit from quality educational facilities, active youth movement, library, synagogue and community centres. In addition, nearby amenities include shopping malls, luxury hotels and some of Israel's leading medical establishments, ensuring both tranquility and convenience in a prestigious location.
Photo Credit: Hagai Agmon-Snir
Location on the map
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return