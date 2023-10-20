Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle avec piscine

This luxurious villa in Savyon is an exceptional property designed for ultimate comfort and privacy. Located in one of the most prestigious cities in central Israel, the villa is located in a quiet street and extends on a plot of about 5 dunams. The house, built on one level with a basement, enjoys abundant natural light and includes nine large main bedrooms, three of which are located in the basement. The villa is built on a single level with a basement and includes a spacious and bright living area, 9 large main bedrooms (including 3 in the basement), an exceptionally large vault, a separate and spacious dressing room, a professional gym equipped with advanced appliances, a separate laundry room, a luxury main kitchen signed Bulthaup, as well as a secondary kitchen also made by Bulthaup. In addition to the main house, the property has a separate guest unit with two large bedrooms and a kitchen, as well as another structure that can be used for various purposes – creative space, workshop, therapeutic clinic, and much more. The outdoor space is equally impressive, offering a perfectly maintained garden with an infinity pool and serene relaxation areas, contributing to a peaceful and luxurious atmosphere. This villa is ideal for families looking for a high-end residence combining elegance, comfort and privacy in a privileged location.