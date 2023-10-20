  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle avec piscine

Ganei Yehuda, Israel
from
$11,76M
;
16
ID: 33603
ID: 33603
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • Village
    Ganei Yehuda

About the complex

This luxurious villa in Savyon is an exceptional property designed for ultimate comfort and privacy. Located in one of the most prestigious cities in central Israel, the villa is located in a quiet street and extends on a plot of about 5 dunams. The house, built on one level with a basement, enjoys abundant natural light and includes nine large main bedrooms, three of which are located in the basement. The villa is built on a single level with a basement and includes a spacious and bright living area, 9 large main bedrooms (including 3 in the basement), an exceptionally large vault, a separate and spacious dressing room, a professional gym equipped with advanced appliances, a separate laundry room, a luxury main kitchen signed Bulthaup, as well as a secondary kitchen also made by Bulthaup. In addition to the main house, the property has a separate guest unit with two large bedrooms and a kitchen, as well as another structure that can be used for various purposes – creative space, workshop, therapeutic clinic, and much more. The outdoor space is equally impressive, offering a perfectly maintained garden with an infinity pool and serene relaxation areas, contributing to a peaceful and luxurious atmosphere. This villa is ideal for families looking for a high-end residence combining elegance, comfort and privacy in a privileged location.

Location on the map

Ganei Yehuda, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$648,945
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,703
Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Realting.com
