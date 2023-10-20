Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence
In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering a sea view.
Located on the 5th floor with 2 elevators including one from Shabbat.
Fully air conditioned, with Mamad and private parking.
The plus: this apartment is sold fully furnished and tastefully equipped. Just put your bags down.
Surface area: 128 m2
Terrace : 15 m2 with sea view
Price: 2.650.000 shekels
A rare property in a luxury residence, ideal for main residence, secondary or rental investment.
For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us.
Location on the map
Eilat, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return