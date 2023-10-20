  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer

Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$36,993
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33393
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Jerusalem – Mamilla District – Offices for Rent Located on the second and last floor, a complete tray of 809 m2 crude, with view of the ramparts of Jerusalem. Monthly rent: 118 000 Management expenses: 24,270 per month

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Vue mer imprenable immeuble avec facilities jaccuzi sauna piscine a 2 pas de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$344,850
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
You are viewing
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$36,993
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
In a recent residence in Kiryat Yovel district, discover a superb 2-room apartment, modern, bright and perfectly maintained. Located on the 11th floor of a building built in 2023 with elevator of Shabbat, it offers an area of 50 m2 extended by a balcony of 4 m2 with an unobstructed panoramic…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Show all Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
4 rooms apartment in the center of agamim in a small building of 4 floors with 2 owners by setting up, luxury building, spacious and bright apartment with 2 terraces
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$940,500
In the heart of the city centre, close to the tram and 10 minutes from the mamilla on foot: small new 3-storey building with lobby, chabbat elevators, and beautiful green patio! Apartment 2 rooms 58m2 + balcony Soucca, very bright, spacious, fully arranged and furnished by an interior archit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications