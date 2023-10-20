  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A vnendre 35 pieces

Residential quarter A vnendre 35 pieces

Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vnendre 35 pieces
Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Apartment of 4 rooms close to Reichmann University. Miklat in the building. Sitting on a very pleasant street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Show all Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,094
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications