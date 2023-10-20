  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Nahariya, Israel
$705,375
9
ID: 33747
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya

About the complex

Français Français
Akhziv — Superb 5 rooms for sale Splendid sea view 125 m2 + terrace 20 m2 (sea view) Elevator • Parking • Mamad

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Leisure

