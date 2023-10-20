Residential quarter Appartement dexception

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
20/02/2026
$1,29M
05/05/2025
$1,16M
;
8
ID: 25839
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully thought. Characteristics: ✨ Natural brightness and noble materials in all spaces ✨ Ground heating, central air conditioning ✨ Custom dressings in the rooms ✨ High-end finishes, up to the smallest details American cuisine: A custom-designed space combining modern elegance and functionality. Made with high-end marble, the kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and a central island that sublimes the whole. A real art work where design and practicality meet. Additional benefits: ✅ Large underground parking space with adjoining cellar ✅ Future tram line in immediate proximity ✅ Ideal location: 4 minutes walk from Kanyon Hadar, close to the supermarkets (Rami Levy/Osher Ad) and the synagogues of the French communities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications