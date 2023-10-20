Residential quarter Magnifique maison

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Beautiful house 7 rooms (300 m2) on 3 levels with private elevator, private garden (175 m2), nice roof terrace (100 m2), quiet, pastoral and green, 2 parking spaces, 2 large cellars, basement, right of construction
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings,
3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony,
1st floor (like a 2nd floor)
elevator,
Miklat
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm.
Highlights of the property:
Location: Located…