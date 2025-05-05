Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
117
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$143,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
2 bedroom apartments in Bali, Indonesia from a well-known developer in the most popular Cang…
$640,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 27 m²
A unique eco-city in the Perenan, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from the …
$86,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment, which ha…
$270,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
1 bedroom apartments in Bali, Indonesia from a well-known developer in the most popular Cang…
$300,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$162,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The modern premium   apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong Beach. The complex of the compl…
$177,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$143,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
A complex of 95 apartments in Chanhu (Chemagi), located only 60 meters from the ocean - two …
$88,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
$270,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-…
$190,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia The …
$619,875
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 30 m²
A unique apartment of apartments located in the popular Changua area.   this project – The i…
$90,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
$204,219
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-star hotel …
$388,000
Leave a request

Property types in North Kuta

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in North Kuta, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go