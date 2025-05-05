Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$88,900
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa…
$181,948
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia …
$323,465
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia We off…
$363,898
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
Apartments in a club village with access to Nuanu - a creative city in Bali, Indonesia, whic…
$172,763
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
Discover a complex of apartments, the perfect combination of modern design and natural beaut…
$185,614
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia …
$125,532
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$162,000
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
$242,127
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offe…
$318,813
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Масштабный комплекс расположен на площадь комплекса 8.980 м2, и состоит из 209 объектов в ТО…
$135,000
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia The …
$619,875
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
$318,813
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia We offer …
$286,689
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
$204,219
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A premium complex of two buildings, with five-star service and infrastructure, is located in…
$97,090
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
$186,322
