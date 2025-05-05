Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
117
4 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
1 bedroom apartments in Bali, Indonesia from a well-known developer in the most popular Cang…
$300,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
$186,322
Leave a request
