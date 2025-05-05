Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa…
$181,948
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia …
$323,465
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia We off…
$363,898
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia We…
$200,267
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indones…
$353,790
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
$214,572
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa…
$179,332
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia …
$125,532
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
$242,127
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offe…
$318,813
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Масштабный комплекс расположен на площадь комплекса 8.980 м2, и состоит из 209 объектов в ТО…
$135,000
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia The …
$619,875
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
$318,813
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia We offer …
$286,689
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
$204,219
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
$186,322
