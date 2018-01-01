  1. Realting.com
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€320,896
;
8
About the complex

Investment townhouses in the Umalas area with volcano views.

A complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent infrastructure and easy access to other popular locations in Bali: Seminyak, Canggu, Kerobokan. Complex infrastructure:

  • Cafe
  • Coworking area
  • "Smart House"
  • Kids club
  • Laundry
  • Golf carts
  • Parking

Completion - June, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances
  • TV
Advantages

Projected rental yield 11.8% per annum

Form of ownership: leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend

Location and nearby infrastructure

Quiet street in Umalas just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu Belig, Berawa, Petitenget. A large Pepito supermarket is 300 meters away.

New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€320,896
