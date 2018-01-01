Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Investment townhouses in the Umalas area with volcano views.

A complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent infrastructure and easy access to other popular locations in Bali: Seminyak, Canggu, Kerobokan. Complex infrastructure:

Cafe

Coworking area

"Smart House"

Kids club

Laundry

Golf carts

Parking

Completion - June, 2024.

"Smart home" system

Fitted wardrobes

Air conditioning

Kitchen appliances

TV

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Projected rental yield 11.8% per annum

Form of ownership: leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend

Location and nearby infrastructure

Quiet street in Umalas just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu Belig, Berawa, Petitenget. A large Pepito supermarket is 300 meters away.