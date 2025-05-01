Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Canggu
3
Kuta Selatan
8
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale a 35 m² designer apartment in a gated complex on the island of Bali in the Melasti …
$81,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential …
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go