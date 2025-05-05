Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Studio apartment

Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
$72,500
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
$79,000
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.The residenti…
$79,000
$79,000
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
$72,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment to the complex   with the best family infrastructure on Bali
$60,000
$60,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
$85,000
