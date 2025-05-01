Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Canggu
3
Kuta Selatan
8
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go