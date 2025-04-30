Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garage for sale in Badung, Indonesia

6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$260,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
$350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
$250,000
