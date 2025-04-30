Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
