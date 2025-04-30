Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pererenan, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the very center of top and tourist location - Berava. Income: fr…
$620,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a property for FREE, organize a safe transaction with the developer!…
$330,000
Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
