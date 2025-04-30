Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Badung, Indonesia

45 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$101,800
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
A modern residential complex with premium class apartments and villas, located in the heart …
$90,426
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
Welcome to a unique complex-hotel located in the most fashionable area near the Bingin Beach…
$137,981
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A complex of apartments in your oasis of tranquility and luxury just a few steps from the oc…
$94,235
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
just residence - this is a closed complex of apartments created for those who are looking fo…
$118,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
Club Apart-Hotel under the control of Ribas in the very heart of Changua, Burava street (the…
$139,736
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 41 m²
Apart-hotel of the concept of 5-grades of premium class. Located in Bali's top-collection: C…
$148,159
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 65 m²
located on the very edge of the southern Bali Peninsula, where snow -white beaches are repla…
$373,123
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 41 m²
The residential complex is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Bali — Berawa, C…
$142,780
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The complex is located only 500 meters from the beach in the Changu, Batu Bologn. This is an…
$163,070
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
A complex of 112 apartments, located just 350 meters from the ocean, offers a unique combina…
$133,789
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A unique project of 30 premium apartments located in the heart of Bali, in the prestigious a…
$133,261
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-…
$190,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cemagi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Cemagi, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences…
$265,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A premium complex of two buildings, with five-star service and infrastructure, is located in…
$97,090
Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 83 m²
located on the first coastline of the beautiful Beach Nusa Dua, the complex is the personifi…
$256,677
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 49 m²
a premium complex of 26 apartments and 5 villas in the & nbsp area; cangu, Bali. A unique …
$141,828
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Масштабный комплекс расположен на площадь комплекса 8.980 м2, и состоит из 209 объектов в ТО…
$135,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 5 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.07% and re-sale p…
$134,370
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
Discover a complex of apartments, the perfect combination of modern design and natural beaut…
$185,614
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$143,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$88,900
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 30 m²
A unique apartment of apartments located in the popular Changua area.   this project – The i…
$90,201
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$143,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
Apartments in a club village with access to Nuanu - a creative city in Bali, Indonesia, whic…
$172,763
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali, in the Canggu area, invites you to an exquisite holiday a…
$94,235
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A new exclusive project in Uluvata.   Pearl in the heart of the Bali Island. next to Drift…
$197,661
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of the prestigious tourist area of ​…
$138,021
