  Realting.com
  Indonesia
  Badung
  Residential
  Apartment

Apartments for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
Kuta
3
Nusa Dua
3
180 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$220,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$240,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
UP UP
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
The total area of the complex is 1900 m2, which includes the building of apartments for 12 r…
$123,742
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The townhouse complex is located in the developed area of Umalas, it is a quiet street with …
$172,713
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$162,000
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
$242,127
1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on the Paradise Island. The complex was created…
$134,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$101,800
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
$214,572
1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
Invest in the unique Pandawa Dream project in Bali, which combines premium service and harmo…
$88,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$200,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$180,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
A modern residential complex with premium class apartments and villas, located in the heart …
$90,426
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Sales of sales of the second stage of the infrastructure project in Ubud
$101,600
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
Welcome to a unique complex-hotel located in the most fashionable area near the Bingin Beach…
$137,981
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments in Bukit with ocean view. Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal …
$91,200
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia …
$125,532
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
$318,813
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
?Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг  В комплексе буде…
$180,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa…
$181,948
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with high and fast payback.The ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE project is thought out to t…
$136,750
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Полностью меблированные апартаменты с отделкой «под ключ». Окупаемость 5-6 лет. Гарантия …
$179,000
1 room studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern apartments with views of the ocean. Attractive apartments for investment. The avera…
$145,000
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
$265,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
location   Secrets – In the heart of Changua   more than 50 popular cafes and restauran…
$259,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments in Bukit with ocean view.Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for …
$91,200
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A complex of apartments in your oasis of tranquility and luxury just a few steps from the oc…
$94,235
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
just residence - this is a closed complex of apartments created for those who are looking fo…
$118,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/3
Elite residential complex 600 meters from the ocean.A complex of apartments, townhouses and …
$95,000
Leave a request
