Studios for Sale in Badung, Indonesia

109 properties total found
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury residential complex in southern Bali with ocean views, located in a picturesque area …
$150,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Badung, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Badung, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$122,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
Invest in high-end property in Bali!High-performance studio apartments with furnishings, fur…
$195,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium hotel complex of apartments and villas on the ocean with its own infrastructure!The …
$78,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/4
Closed complex of apartments with ocean views.Investment asset that provides income up to 17…
$109,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale are offered high-yield apartments with detachment, furniture and equipment in a new…
$135,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
An innovative space with an unparalleled concept in Bali that aims to attract tourists and i…
$180,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury residential complex in southern Bali with ocean views, located in a picturesque area …
$160,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/4
Closed complex of apartments with ocean views.Investment asset that provides income up to 17…
$130,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Badung, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Badung, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$145,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury residential complex in southern Bali with ocean views, located in a picturesque area …
$95,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury residential complex in southern Bali with ocean views, located in a picturesque area …
$98,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/3
An innovative space with an unparalleled concept in Bali that aims to attract tourists and i…
$121,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with picturesque views near the ocean coast on one of the most expensive streets …
$160,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
Closed complex of apartments with ocean views.Investment asset that provides income up to 17…
$165,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
A unique project in the Bukit area of Bali, offering a harmonious combination of luxury and …
$93,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
A luxurious oceanfront complex in Seseh, Bali, combining innovative design and comfort from …
$324,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with picturesque views near the ocean coast on one of the most expensive streets …
$135,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/4
A luxurious oceanfront complex in Seseh, Bali, combining innovative design and comfort from …
$410,400
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury residential complex in southern Bali with ocean views, located in a picturesque area …
$120,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment with ocean views!A luxurious oceanfront complex in Seseh, Bali, combining innovati…
$371,250
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
Invest in high-end property in Bali!High-performance studio apartments with furnishings, fur…
$144,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/3
An innovative space with an unparalleled concept in Bali that aims to attract tourists and i…
$121,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
A luxurious oceanfront complex in Seseh, Bali, combining innovative design and comfort from …
$256,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/3
An innovative space with an unparalleled concept in Bali that aims to attract tourists and i…
$110,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with picturesque views near the ocean coast on one of the most expensive streets …
$135,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Badung, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Badung, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/4
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$95,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/3
An innovative space with an unparalleled concept
$110,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Invest in high-yield properties in Bali.Property from $133,500 • Yields up to 35% per annum …
$135,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
A unique project in the Bukit area of Bali, offering a harmonious combination of luxury and …
$93,000
Leave a request

