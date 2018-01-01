  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece

Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece

7 7, Greece
from
€500,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer serviced studios.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Pireus, 500 meters from the university.

  • Pireus Port - 1 km
  • Metro station - 350 meters
  • Tram stop - 500 meters
  • Shops - 100 meters
New building location
7 7, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Greece
Alas, Greece
from
€378,000
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — Kato Patisia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€118,000
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
Marathonos, Greece
from
€225,000
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
You are viewing
Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€500,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€226,800
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features a garden and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Large windows Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Modern kitchen Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations. Metro station - 965 meters Primary school - 310 meters Supermarket - 350 meters Pharmacy - 200 meters
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens. Park - 350 meters Supermarket - 1 km Primary school - 500 meters Pharmacy - 450 meters
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces. Features of the flats Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet. Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Video intercom Suspended ceilings Hidden lighting Air conditioning Solar panels "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.
Realting.com
Go