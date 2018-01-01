Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece

We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a garden and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Large windows
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations.
Metro station - 965 meters
Primary school - 310 meters
Supermarket - 350 meters
Pharmacy - 200 meters
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
Central antenna
LED lighting
The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens.
Park - 350 meters
Supermarket - 1 km
Primary school - 500 meters
Pharmacy - 450 meters
We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.
Features of the flats
Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.
Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Video intercom
Suspended ceilings
Hidden lighting
Air conditioning
Solar panels
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.