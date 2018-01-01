Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features a parking for 15 cars and a gym.

  • LED lighting
  • Heat pump
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Electric roller blinds
  • Historic center of Athens - 12 km
  • Athens International Airport - 49 km
