Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Berlin
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Berlin, Germany

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 2
$3,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Berlin, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go