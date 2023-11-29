Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Savoy

Residential properties for sale in Savoy, France

Albertville
62
Courchevel
50
11 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Albertville, France
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
The magnificent apartment is located next to the Bellecôte slope in Kuršewel. Charming apart…
€620,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Albertville, France
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
A beautiful traditional-style apartment with panoramic mountain views located in Courchevel,…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna in Albertville, France
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
Area 938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Leave a request

Property types in Savoy

houses

Properties features in Savoy, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir