Apartments for sale in Savoy, France

1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Albertville, France
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
The magnificent apartment is located next to the Bellecôte slope in Kuršewel. Charming apart…
€620,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Albertville, France
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
A beautiful traditional-style apartment with panoramic mountain views located in Courchevel,…
€1,75M
Properties features in Savoy, France

