Apartments for sale in Croix, France

32 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$437,763
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$537,097
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 102 m²
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$679,746
2 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
2 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$319,024
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$485,120
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$421,592
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$433,143
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$691,874
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$426,213
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$443,538
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$473,570
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$710,354
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$541,717
1 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$285,297
1 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$275,710
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$564,818
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$530,167
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$467,794
2 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
2 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$332,076
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$479,345
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$820,084
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$460,864
1 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$191,622
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$866,286
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$564,818
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$483,965
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$811,999
3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$431,988
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$843,185
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$831,634
