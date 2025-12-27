Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nice
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Nice, France

Roquebrune Cap Martin
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nice, France

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go