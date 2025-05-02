Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Paris
18
Arrondissement of Nanterre
5
Creteil
3
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Villiers sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villiers sur Marne, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
$233,024
1 bedroom apartment in Rueil Malmaison, France
1 bedroom apartment
Rueil Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
$354,737
1 bedroom apartment in LHay les Roses, France
1 bedroom apartment
LHay les Roses, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
3 bedroom apartment in Bry sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bry sur Marne, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
$621,857
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
$378,663
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
$1,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Alfortville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
$447,322
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
$809,341
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury apartment on the banks of the Seine near Paris📍 Cormeilles-en-Parisis (95240)🏡 L’Estu…
$413,225
1 bedroom apartment in Plaisir, France
1 bedroom apartment
Plaisir, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
$257,990
1 bedroom apartment in La Queue en Brie, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Queue en Brie, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
$252,789
1 bedroom apartment in Creteil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
$262,464
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
$311,981
2 bedroom apartment in Garches, France
2 bedroom apartment
Garches, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
$591,922
