Studios for Sale in Ile-de-France, France

Arrondissement of Nanterre
9
LHay les Roses
29
Nogent sur Marne
14
Paris
3
74 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 5
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$130,336
Studio apartment in Puteaux, France
Studio apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$638,167
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 6
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$98,181
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Massy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Massy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
This plot, located in building A-B, on the second floor, served by elevators, stairs A and B…
$100,012
Studio apartment in Joinville le Pont, France
Studio apartment
Joinville le Pont, France
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of Joinville-le-Pont, enjoy the privilege of exquisite living space on the tran…
$337,130
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$139,491
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3
Manager's description. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing market…
$99,097
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Joinville le Pont, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Joinville le Pont, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$110,540
Studio apartment in Joinville le Pont, France
Studio apartment
Joinville le Pont, France
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Joinville-le-Pont, enjoy the privilege of exquisite living space on the tran…
$422,953
Studio apartment in Joinville le Pont, France
Studio apartment
Joinville le Pont, France
Area 38 m²
In the heart of Joinville-le-Pont, enjoy the privilege of exquisite living space on the tran…
$409,221
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Issy les Moulineaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Issy-les-Moulineaux is a pioneering “Smart City” at the gates of Paris. Ile de Saint is loca…
$257,468
Studio apartment in Puteaux, France
Studio apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$559,175
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$122,440
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Massy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Massy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 5
In a dynamically developing area with numerous world-class corporate headquarters, ideal for…
$111,913
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Massy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Massy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5
In a dynamically developing area with numerous world-class corporate headquarters, ideal for…
$135,028
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paris, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paris, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$188,238
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ivry sur Seine, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
Located in the inner suburbs of Paris, this living space next to Metro Line 7 (Pierre and Ma…
$143,381
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Courbevoie, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Courbevoie, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$121,296
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paris, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paris, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
A complex of buildings with art deco architecture of the 1930s. 60m from Jourdain Metro Stat…
$188,810
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 2
Manager's description. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing market…
$84,793
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$110,196
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$159,745
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Manager's description. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing market…
$104,475
Studio apartment in Joinville le Pont, France
Studio apartment
Joinville le Pont, France
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Joinville-le-Pont, enjoy the privilege of exquisite living space on the tran…
$281,499
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ivry sur Seine, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$100,127
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$130,794
Studio apartment in Puteaux, France
Studio apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$492,337
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ivry sur Seine, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Located in the inner suburbs of Paris, this living space next to Metro Line 7 (Pierre and Ma…
$99,898
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ivry sur Seine, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
Located in the inner suburbs of Paris, this living space next to Metro Line 7 (Pierre and Ma…
$113,286
Studio apartment in Puteaux, France
Studio apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$498,413
Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

