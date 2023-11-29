Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Herault

Residential properties for sale in Herault, France

apartments
34
35 properties total found
Castle 30 rooms in Montpellier, France
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
€14,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€265,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€409,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€399,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Montpellier, France
5 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€689,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€319,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€374,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€331,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€384,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€346,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€341,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€376,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€395,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€389,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€384,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€489,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€549,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€459,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€549,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€569,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€569,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€549,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€574,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€649,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€619,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€599,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€649,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€639,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with basement in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment with basement
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2023 Castellnau-le-Les is one of the main economic…
€340,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with basement in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment with basement
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2023 Castellnau-le-Les is one of the main economic…
€540,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Herault, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir