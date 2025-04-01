Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Draguignan
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Draguignan, France

Saint-Raphael
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Saint-Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Draguignan, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes