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Сommercial property in Metropolitan France, France

;
Bordeaux
4
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
111
Nice
99
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
8
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135 properties total found
Investment 1 050 m² in 26, France
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Investment 1 050 m²
26, France
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
🌍 3-Apartment Building – Investment Opportunity in the Vosges, Near Gérardmer 🏡 General D…
$147,575
VAT
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Français
Commercial property 74 m² in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Commercial property 74 m²
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Area 74 m²
| Commercial premises
$214,082
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Commercial property 45 m² in Paris, France
Commercial property 45 m²
Paris, France
Area 45 m²
🏙 Paris, 16th arrondissement – private practice or business💶 Price: 529,000 €📐 Area: 45 m2🏢 …
$617,156
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
TekceTekce
Commercial property 60 m² in Nice, France
Commercial property 60 m²
Nice, France
Area 60 m²
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed living space investment: high returns for yo…
$163,635
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Hotel in Giverny, France
Hotel
Giverny, France
Just 1 hour from Paris and 15 minutes from the famous village of Giverny, in the heart of th…
$6,03M
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Hotel 6 000 m² in Chemin du Milieu, France
Hotel 6 000 m²
Chemin du Milieu, France
Area 6 000 m²
Historic Pearl near ParisJust 50 km from Paris is located Château Hôtel ★★★★ "Sleeping Beaut…
$19,39M
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Hotel in Cannes, France
Hotel
Cannes, France
Exclusive Sale - Hotel 3★ - Building and Business - CannesA rare investment offer in the Can…
$9,23M
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Investment in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Investment
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
In one of the most prestigious regions of France, just 45 minutes from Paris, is a rare and …
Price on request
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Hotel 400 m² in 20, France
Hotel 400 m²
20, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the city center, next to the restaurant. Rooms are reserved for seve…
$548,884
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Hotel in Berri, France
Hotel
Berri, France
In the heart of the world-famous Loire castle region is a fully restored castle of the XV ce…
$7,23M
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 4
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$58,096
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 4
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$58,096
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 2
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$639,051
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 4
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$58,096
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 3
| Parking
$96,826
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 2
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$96,826
Leave a request
Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 3
| Parking
$58,096
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sciez, France
Commercial property
Sciez, France
| Parking
Price on request
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Commercial property in Marseille, France
Commercial property
Marseille, France
Floor 1
| Parking
$121,033
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 3
| Parking
$58,096
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 2
| Parking
$67,778
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Commercial property 59 m² in Ramonville Saint Agne, France
Commercial property 59 m²
Ramonville Saint Agne, France
Area 59 m²
To the south of Toulouse is bordered by the Ruisso Saint-Anh River. This unique location has…
$143,981
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 2
| Parking
$58,096
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 4
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$58,096
Leave a request
Commercial property 150 m² in Toulouse, France
Commercial property 150 m²
Toulouse, France
Area 150 m²
Located in the heart of the new neighborhood, the Eco-district combines comfort and the deve…
$519,374
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 1
Cap Dai is an ideal place for lovers of the real Mediterranean. This place, known for its wa…
$58,096
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sciez, France
Commercial property
Sciez, France
| Parking
Price on request
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Commercial property in Tourcoing, France
Commercial property
Tourcoing, France
| Parking
Price on request
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Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 3
| Parking
$58,096
Leave a request
Commercial property in Cap dAil, France
Commercial property
Cap dAil, France
Floor 2
| Parking
$77,460
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Property types in Metropolitan France

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