  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Metropolitan France

Commercial real estate in Metropolitan France, France

Ile-de-France
23
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
21
New Aquitaine
7
Bordeaux
5
Grasse
3
55 properties total found
Hotel 74 rooms in Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Hotel 74 rooms
Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Rooms 74
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
€5,57M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 5 800 m²
€8,50M
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€1,67M
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
€98,00M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 4 833 m²
€27,00M
Investment in Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
Area 2 072 m²
France Paris Residential building Favorite offer for investors: b…
€49,00M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 **** on the first line Magnificent SPA hotel …
€85,00M
Commercial in Metropolitan France, France
Commercial
Metropolitan France, France
Area 400 m²
France Cote d'Azur Clinic ( 5.2% net ) A unique and rare offer for inves…
€3,12M
Investment in Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
Area 1 315 m²
France Levallois-Perre ( Levallois-Perret ) is a city and municipality in the O-de-Sen dep…
€8,60M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 100 m²
France administrative region of Aquitaine Castle hotel with restaurant A…
€4,20M
Hotel in Bordeaux, France
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux region Castle hotel 3*** Castle hotel 3 *** …
€2,20M
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 3 600 m²
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
€14,20M
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
Area 260 m²
France Aquitaine Winery in Bordeaux An interesting and rare offer: w…
€3,00M
Commercial in Metropolitan France, France
Commercial
Metropolitan France, France
Area 350 m²
France Provence Winery in Provence Winery in Provence, on the picturesqu…
€3,40M
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
Area 360 m²
France Aquitaine Vineyards + production Winery in Bordeaux is one of the…
€3,80M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 3 350 m²
France Aquitaine, Perigor region, Dordon river valley Castle-hotel-SPA A…
€5,60M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 5 800 m²
France Champagne region Golf & amp; amp; SPA hotel A beautiful 4 **** hot…
€8,50M
Commercial in Metropolitan France, France
Commercial
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Provence Wine production Interesting winery in Provence, just 20mi…
€2,96M
Investment in Metropolitan France, France
Investment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 2 290 m²
France Cote d'Azur Building for reconstruction A very rare offer for inv…
€18,80M
Shop in Cannes, France
Shop
Cannes, France
Area 358 m²
We offer this commercial space of approximately 360m² including a flat for residential use o…
€1,65M
Commercial in Vallauris, France
Commercial
Vallauris, France
Area 995 m²
Real estate complex of 995m² comprising 28 offices from 21 to 50m², 43 parking spaces and 6 …
€1,59M
Shop in Nice, France
Shop
Nice, France
Area 275 m²
Quartier bas de Cessole/proche Joseph Garnier Situé légèrement en retrait du Bd. de Cesso…
€1,33M
Hotel 30 rooms in Capvern, France
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Price on request
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Avignon, France
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Price on request
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Breil-sur-Roya, France
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Breil-sur-Roya, France
Area 1 133 m²
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 7.35 million €! Locatio…
€7,35M
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
France Bordeaux Vineyard in the "golden triangle" Bordeaux vineyard area 21 hectares: replac…
€12,00M
Revenue house with elevator in Paris, France
Revenue house with elevator
Paris, France
Area 2 093 m²
France.Paris Income house in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Residential building of the lat…
€25,00M
Hotel with terrace in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel with terrace
Metropolitan France, France
Area 476 m²
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 ***** next to Monaco Very good luxury hotel 4 ****, well located …
€6,16M
Hotel with sea view in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel with sea view
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Bolie-sur-Mer Hotel in the center of Bolieux-sur-Mer Hotel 2 * * is ideally located i…
€1,95M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Biot Hotel 3 *** in Biot Magnificent Hotel 3 *** in a beautiful tourist town with an …
€2,95M
Property types in Metropolitan France

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
