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Сommercial property in Occitania, France

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Toulouse
3
3 properties total found
Commercial property 59 m² in Ramonville Saint Agne, France
Commercial property 59 m²
Ramonville Saint Agne, France
Area 59 m²
To the south of Toulouse is bordered by the Ruisso Saint-Anh River. This unique location has…
$143,981
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Commercial property 283 m² in Toulouse, France
Commercial property 283 m²
Toulouse, France
Area 283 m²
The living area consists of only 21 apartments on 4 levels. 1-4 bedroom apartments have terr…
$987,624
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Commercial property 150 m² in Toulouse, France
Commercial property 150 m²
Toulouse, France
Area 150 m²
Located in the heart of the new neighborhood, the Eco-district combines comfort and the deve…
$519,374
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