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Residential properties for sale in Vannes, France

;
apartments
25
houses
24
49 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$260,356
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$345,085
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$212,630
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$317,184
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$281,503
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$226,572
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2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$173,125
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$345,423
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 106 m²
Floor 3
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$697,147
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3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$244,001
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$304,049
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 117 m²
On the historic site of the former Saint-Clair clinic, Belvedere, a rare location just a sto…
$627,432
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$166,523
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$196,920
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
On the historic site of the former Saint-Clair clinic, Belvedere, a rare location just a sto…
$650,670
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$465,345
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$230,058
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$271,511
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$233,544
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$182,420
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$304,212
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$271,511
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$346,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$224,249
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$271,511
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$238,703
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$257,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$181,058
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 124 m²
On the historic site of the former Saint-Clair clinic, Belvedere, a rare location just a sto…
$702,956
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$257,713
Leave a request

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